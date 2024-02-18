Two arrested in Feni over poultry farmer’s murder

Police today arrested two people in connection with the killing of a poultry farmer in Feni's Chagalnaya on Friday.

Abul Kashem, 45, of Netrokona district, was killed early Friday by three of his rivals who wanted to rob him, reports our local correspondent quoting Feni Superintendent of Police Zakir Hasan.

The arrestees are Alauddin Mintu, 39, of Joynagar village, and Deen Mohammad alias Nayan, 34, of Bedrabad Shilua village, said the SP at a press briefing today.

Another accused, Alauddin, has been absconding.

He added that the arrestees confessed to the crime during primary interrogation.

The official said Abul Kashem, a poultry farm owner, had sold chickens worth Tk 4,57,000 just two days before the murder. On thursday night, Kashem left home saying that he would spend the night at his farm. Mintu, Nayan came there with an intention to rob him. After knowing that Kashem deposited the money in the bank, Alauddin struck Kashem on the head with a stick resulting in his death, said police.

Kashem's wife lodged a murder case with the Chagalnaya Police Station on Friday night.