Two AL men shot dead in port city

Two men were shot dead by unknown gunmen in the Kuyaish area under Hathazari upazila of Chattogram last night. The armed assailants, riding a motorcycle, fled the scene quickly after the incident, said sources.

The deceased were identified as Awami League activists Masud Kaisar, 32, and Md Anis, 38, said Chattogram's acting Superintendent of Police (SP) Wasim Firoj.

Wasim said the duo was heading to Hathazari from Baizid Bostami's Nur Mosque around 9:25pm.

At one point, the two on the bike fired at them near Ever Care Hospital in Kuyaish area, leaving Anis dead on the spot, he said.

"Injured Masud died in Mojuripara area of Hathazari while he was trying to flee from the spot after the attack," the SP added.

However, the reason behind the incident could not be known immediately.

Police sources said the two were supporters of former Hathazari upazila chairman Yunus Goni Chowdhury.