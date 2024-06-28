Two AL leaders, teacher killed in C’nawabganj, Narayanganj

Two people, including a local Awami League leader and a schoolteacher, were shot and hacked to death in Chapainawabganj's Shibganj upazila last night.

The deceased are Abdus Salam, a zilla parishad member and also the general secretary of Noyalavanga union AL, and Matin Ali, a teacher of Harinagar High School.

Saidul Hasan, superintendent of police in Chapainawabganj, said criminals carrying guns and machetes launched the attack in front of Ranihati Degree College around 8:30pm when Salam, Matin, and his brother Titu Ali were sitting there. Salam died on the spot, while the other two got injured.

Locals later took Matin and Titu to the district hospital, where doctors declared Matin dead around 9:00pm.

Sajjad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shibganj Police Station, told The Daily Star that there was a long-standing feud between two groups over establishing supremacy in Noyalavanga union.

"Salam, who led one of those groups, might have been killed over the dispute."

A witness alleged that some supporters of Ashraf Ali, a former chairman of Ranihati union, carried out the attack.

Speaking on the matter, the Chapainawabganj SP said police were verifying whether Ashraf's men were involved in the attack. "Drives are on to arrest the attackers."

Ashraf Ali could not be contacted over the phone.

N'GANJ AL LEADER KILLED

Another AL leader was killed yesterday, hours after being hacked by his rivals in Narayanganj's Fatullah.

The deceased, Suruj Mia, 65, was the treasurer of Kashipur union AL.

Four others were also injured in the attack. They are his sons Jony Ahmed, 35, and Razu Ahmed, 40, and his associates, Rasel, 32, and Shakil, 30.

Nure Azam, officer-in-charge of Fatullah Model Police Station, said the victim's family said Suruj had a feud with a local sand trader.

His supporters attacked Suruj and his men with lethal weapons on a road at Alipara of Fatullah around 1:30pm, leaving five people injured, said the OC, quoting the family members.

The five were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where Suruj died of his wounds.