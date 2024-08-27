Two AL leaders detained at Sylhet airport

Immigration police detained two Awami League leaders -- Syed Shamim Ahmed and Abdur Rahman Jamil -- at Sylhet's Osmani International Airport last night.

Ahmed is the organising secretary and Jamil is the publicity secretary of the Sylhet city unit of AL. Jamil also serves as the general secretary of the Red Crescent Society's Sylhet chapter.

They were heading to Saudi Arabia, claiming that they were going to perform Umrah.

Kotwali Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Nunu Miah confirmed the detention, saying, "The Immigration Police detained them on suspicion and handed them over to us."

The leaders was produced before a Sylhet court this morning.

The two were suspects in a sabotage case filed with the Kotwali Police Station, the OC said.