Two AL leaders arrested in murder case in Kurigram

Police last night arrested two Awami League leaders from a market area in Kurigram town in connection with a murder case.

The arrestees are Kurigram district AL Joint General Secretary Fazle Noor Tanu, 60, and Ulipur upazila AL President Ahsan Habib Rana, 61.

The arrests were made in a joint operation by Kurigram Sadar police and Detective Branch of police from an area adjacent to Zilla Parishad Market around 10:00pm, said Kurigram Sadar Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Nazmul Alam.

Fazle Noor Tanu is a resident of Sabujpara under the ​​Kurigram municipality and an electronics businessman by profession. Ahsan Habib Rana is a resident of the same area and a retired principal of LK Amin Degree College in Ulipur upazila.

On August 4, a student named Ashiqur Rahman was seriously injured after being struck on his head during a clash with AL leaders and activists and its affiliated organisations near the town's Shapla Chattar. He later died in a Dhaka hospital.

A case was filed on October 10 with the Kurigram Sadar Police Station for the killing of Ashiqur Rahman during the anti-discrimination student movement.

In the case, 104 people were named as accused while 500-600 unnamed individuals were accused as well. Fazle Noor Tanu and Ahsan Habib Rana were not named as accused in the case.

OC Nazmul said that they found involvement of the two arrestees during the primary investigation of the murder case.