Two additional IGP among 4 top police officials sent to forced retirement

Four top police officials, including two additional inspectors general of police (IGP), were sent into forced retirement today.

The four officials are additional IGP Khandker Lutful Kabir of Police Headquarters and Mir Rezaul Alam of Tourist Police; deputy inspector general (DIG) Imam Hossain of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and additional DIG Chowdhury Manjurul Kabir of Police Training Centre in Noakhali.

According to four separate home ministry circulars signed by Senior Secretary Mohammad Abdul Momen, the move was taken in public interest.

The circular invoked section 45 of the Public Service Act 2018.

Earlier, around a dozen top police officials were sent into forced retirement after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5 amid mass student protests, and the interim government took over later on.