Two accused confess to armed robbery in Shyamoli

Two accused gave confessional statements today in a case filed over the armed robbery of Shimion Tripura, 30, who was held at machete point and robbed in Dhaka's Shyamoli.

The accused are Mohammad Aslam, 29, and Al Amin, 29.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Minhazur Rahman recorded their statements after the investigation officer brought the two accused to his chamber when they agreed to gave their confessional statements, said a court staffer.

After recording statements, the magistrate also sent them to jail.

Early today, police arrested Aslam and Al Amin from Dhaka in connection with the incident.

On July 11, three robbers went so far as to strip Shimion of his shirt at Road 2 in Shyamoli around 6:00am, after they had snatched his valuables.

The shocking incident was caught on CCTV, which has gone viral on social media.

The video shows that around 6:00am, a man was walking with an umbrella when three individuals on a motorcycle approached him from behind. One of them got off the bike behind him, while the other two blocked his path.

Of the three, two were wearing helmets and one was shirtless.

Brandishing machetes and sharp weapons, the robbers then forcibly took everything the man was carrying, including cash. They also stripped him of his shirt and shoes before fleeing the scene on the motorcycle.

On July 12, the victim filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station against three unidentified individuals.