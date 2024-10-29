Two abductees rescued in Thakurgaon, six sent to jail

A Thakurgaon court today sent six people to jail for kidnapping two workers of a medicine company from the district's Ranishankoil upazila.

The arrestees are Md Jahidur Rahman, 25, and Mahbubur Rahman, 30, both of Bhatgaon village; Md Abdur Razzak, 26, of Dholokali village; Md Zafar Ali, 31, of Deogaon village; Md Shuvo, 25, of Ghoshpara; and Md Labu Islam, 27, of Keshurbari village. All the aforementioned villages are located in Thakurgaon Sadar, said Md Arshedul Haque, officer-in-charge of Ranishankoil Police Station.

According to police, Md Nazmul Hossain, 35, and Md Shamim Hossain, 21 -- both from Shahbajpur village in Jamalpur Sadar -- used to live in a rented house at Ranishankoil and were employed at Unani Medicine.

They were kidnapped yesterday evening from the upazila's Rajbari Doshia village while returning home following market visits. The abductors had demanded Tk 2 lakh as ransom for their release, the OC said.

On information, police conducted overnight raids, rescued the two and arrested the six.

A case in this regard has been filed with Ranishankoil Police Station following the arrests, the OC added.