Twin sisters separated at birth as one stolen at DMCH

Hasina Begum holds one of her two grandchildren born at Dhaka Medical College Hospital this morning. The other of the twin babies was stolen hours after their births. Photo: Collected

One of the newborn twin babies was stolen from Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) this afternoon, hours after their births.

Twenty-four-year-old Sukhi Begum from Dhamrai upazila in Dhaka gave birth to two babies through C-section around 7:30am at Gynaecology ward No 212.

According to inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, a burqa-clad woman approached Hasina Begum, grandmother of the babies, while she was attending to the newborns in the corridor outside the maternity ward.

The suspected woman, over the time, build a rapport with her and fled from there with one of the babies, said Hasina.

"We searched all possible places in and around the hospital, but failed to trace the woman," she said.

Police officers and hospital authorities are trying to identify the suspect through CCTV camera footage, said DMCH Director Brig Gen MD Asaduzzaman.