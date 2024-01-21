Crime & Justice
Star Report
Sun Jan 21, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 21, 2024 12:10 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Twelve arrested with drugs in Narayanganj

Star Report
Sun Jan 21, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jan 21, 2024 12:10 AM

Police yesterday arrested 12 persons and seized heroin and marijuana from them in a drive at Chandmari in Fatullah, Narayanganj.

The arrestees are Rasel Mia, 35, Habib Mia, 33, Arman Mia, 40, Manik Mia, 27, Md Sagor, 22, Swapon Mia, 21, Md Siraj, 35, Md Faruk, 35, Md Siraj, 21, Md Robi, 28, Shakil Bepari, 37, and Nadim Khan, 23, said police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

During the raid, 172 baggies containing heroin and 1kg marijuana have been recovered from their possession, said Toriqul Islam, additional superintendent of police (DB) of Narayanganj, at a press briefing in the afternoon.

Legal procedures will be taken in this regard, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

এলএনজি টার্মিনালে কারিগরি ত্রুটি, দেশে ৭০০ মেগাওয়াট লোডশেডিং

কারিগরি ত্রুটির কারণে মহেশখালী এলএনজি টার্মিনাল থেকে গ্যাস সরবরাহ কমে যাওয়ায় দেশে বিদ্যুৎ উৎপাদন ব্যাহত হচ্ছে। এ কারণে আজ শনিবার দেশে বিভিন্ন এলাকায় লোডশেডিং হয়েছে।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকা-দিল্লি সম্পর্ক আরও গভীর হচ্ছে: জয়শঙ্কর

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification