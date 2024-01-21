Twelve arrested with drugs in Narayanganj

Police yesterday arrested 12 persons and seized heroin and marijuana from them in a drive at Chandmari in Fatullah, Narayanganj.

The arrestees are Rasel Mia, 35, Habib Mia, 33, Arman Mia, 40, Manik Mia, 27, Md Sagor, 22, Swapon Mia, 21, Md Siraj, 35, Md Faruk, 35, Md Siraj, 21, Md Robi, 28, Shakil Bepari, 37, and Nadim Khan, 23, said police.

During the raid, 172 baggies containing heroin and 1kg marijuana have been recovered from their possession, said Toriqul Islam, additional superintendent of police (DB) of Narayanganj, at a press briefing in the afternoon.

Legal procedures will be taken in this regard, he added.