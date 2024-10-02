Tulee seeks justice for brother’s detention

Demands withdrawal of ISPR statement

Sanjida Islam Tulee, one of the coordinators of Mayer Dak, has demanded trial of those involved with picking up her elder brother Saiful Islam Shyamol from their residence on Monday.

She also demanded withdrawal of the statement of ISPR that said Saiful was picked up and taken to a nearby army camp from Shaheenbagh area for interrogation over allegations of extortion.

Tulee came up with the demands through a statement yesterday.

Mayer Dak, a platform for family members of the victims of enforced disappearance, will wage tough movement on streets, if any effective measure to fulfill the demands is not taken within three days, said the statement.

"Mayer Dak thinks the ISPR issued such a statement to cover up the fact. The statement must be withdrawn, the perpetrators must be tried, and masterminds of the incident must be unmasked," said the statement.

Such an incident is a result of evil attempts to put the incumbent government in an awkward situation and to bring Mayer Dak and army at a loggerhead, said the statement.

"We think the incident was committed to question the activities of Mayer Dak," it said, adding, "We think it is a strategy to mount pressure on the victims' family members, who have started filing cases against forced disappearance."

"We demand protection of the families of the victims of forced disappearance," Tulee said.

Saiful is the elder brother of BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon, a victim of enforced disappearance in 2013. Tulee is their sister.

On Monday, Saiful was picked by army personnel from their Shaheenbagh home in the capital around 2:45pm and was dropped back at his home around 4:40pm.

Contacted, ISPR Director Lt Col Sami Ud Dowla Chowdhury said he would not make any further comments about this issue.