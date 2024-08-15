Tuku, Palak, BCL’s Shaikat held at Nikunja

Law enforcers arrested former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku and ex-state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak from the capital's Nikunja residential area in Khilkhet last night.

Police also arrested Dhaka University Chhatra League General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat from the same area.

Confirming their arrests, the media wing of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said the three were hiding there.

Md Sentu Miah, officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station, said acting on a tip-off, they conducted a drive in Nikunja and arrested the three.

"They were arrested in the murder case of rickshaw puller Kamal Mia. The victim's wife, Fatema Khatun, filed the case at Paltan Police Station on July 20," he told The Daily Star.

According to the case statement, Kamal, 39, was waiting for passengers near the VIP Road intersection in Paltan around 7:30pm on July 19. A little later, Fatema came to know from a neighbour that her husband was lying on the road, bleeding.

Fatema and her daughter went there and took Kamal to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, but the doctors pronounced him dead around 7:55pm, reads the case statement.

Fatema again went to the scene and came to know from locals that quota reforms protesters had gathered at VIP Road intersection on July 19.

"At one stage, criminals opened fire at police personnel and the cops also fired shots in the air. As the two sides chased and counter-chased each other, my husband was hit. Criminals then left the scene firing shots. My husband fell on the road after being hit by bullets," Fatema said in the complaint.

She accused unidentified assailants of the murder.

Interestingly, Palak and Shaikat were earlier detained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport when they were attempting to leave the country, according to reports run by different media outlets on August 6.

An airport official had told The Daily Star that some airport employees had barred Palak from going abroad, kept him confined to the airport lounge and informed the army about the incident.

On the same day, the authorities detained Shaikat along with another Chhatra League leader at the Dhaka airport, reported Prothom Alo.

According to the HSIA sources, the two BCL leaders went to the airport to depart the country, but the immigration authorities prevented them from leaving.