Tuku, Palak and BCL's Shaikat placed on 10-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed three people including former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku and ex-state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on a 10-day remand each in a case filed over the death of rickshaw-puller Kamal Mia on July 19.

The other accused is Dhaka University Chhatra League General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the order after Md Yusuf, a sub-inspector of Paltan Model Police Station and investigation officer of the case, produced them in court seeking 10-day remand.

In the courtroom, pro-BNP-Jamaat lawyers chanted slogans demanding their execution. They were continuing their protest inside the courtroom, our court correspondent reports.

Army, BGB and additional police personnel were deployed on the court premises to avoid any untoward incident.

In the remand prayer, IO Yusuf said involvement of the accused with the incident was primarily proved. Moreover, as per their direction, the other accused committed such offences. So, they need to be remanded to find out the vital clues about the whereabouts of others responsible for committing such offences, he said in his forwarding report.

The defence lawyers sought bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer.

Police arrested the three accused from the capital's Nikunja residential area in Khilkhet last night.

Following the incident, the victim's wife, Fatema Khatun, filed a case with Paltan Police Station against unidentified assailants of the murder in this regard.

According to the case statement, Kamal, 39, was waiting for passengers near the VIP Road intersection in Paltan around 7:30pm on July 19. A little later, Fatema came to know from a neighbour that her husband was lying on the road, bleeding.

Fatema and her daughter went there and took Kamal to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, but the doctors pronounced him dead around 7:55pm, reads the case statement.

Fatema again went to the scene and learned from locals that quota reforms protesters had gathered at VIP Road intersection on July 19.

At one stage, criminals opened fire at police personnel and the cops also fired shots in the air. As the two sides chased and counter-chased each other, my husband was hit. Criminals then left the scene firing shots. My husband fell on the road after being hit by bullets, Fatema said in the complaint.