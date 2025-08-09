Tuhin Murder: Grieving family seeks justice for slain journalist

"Bring back my son alive, my heart, my beloved one," cried 90-year-old Hasan Jamal, father of slain journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin, 40, as relatives and neighbours gathered around him.

Tuhin was brutally killed in front of a crowded market in Chandana Chowrasta of Gazipur around 8:00pm on Thursday night.

He had worked as a staff reporter for the Mymensingh-based daily Pratidiner Kagoj for about five years.

Family sources said Tuhin, father of two sons -- eight-year-old Takir Ahmed and three-year-old Fahim Ahmed -- lived in a rented house in Chandana Chowrasta.

Alongside journalism, he was engaged in medicine and clinic business and had been living in Gazipur for over 15 years.

Nothing could stop the sobbing of Hasan Jamal, father of seven children -- five sons and two daughters -- with Tuhin being the youngest. Speaking to this correspondent at his village home in Phulbaria Bhatipara, Jamal said he last spoke to his son over the phone on Wednesday about family matters and his illness.

"Tuhin managed food and medicines for me and his mother, Sahabia Khatun Bakul, 80. He sent Tk 1,000 through bKash for my medicines and food and said he would send more money for expenses shortly," Jamal said.

This was the second major blow for the family, he added, as his eldest son Jasim Uddin had died of cancer some 15 years ago. While Jasim's death had devastated the family, Tuhin's earnings had kept them afloat. "Now all hopes are gone, as the other three sons have to manage their own families with their meagre incomes," Jamal said.

Tuhin's mother became speechless upon hearing the news of her son's death, staring vacantly at the visitors. His elder sister, Shahida Akter Ratna, said she was in Sylhet at her daughter's home.

"I visited a doctor in Sylhet for my illness and spoke to Tuhin on Thursday afternoon about the doctor's reports. While we were talking, the call suddenly got disconnected due to poor network. Later, I tried repeatedly but could not reach him. At night, we got the news of his death," she said, breaking into tears.

Neighbour Habibur Rahman said Tuhin visited home occasionally but was known as a good soul to his family, relatives, and neighbours.

Family members and locals demanded a proper investigation and immediate arrest of the killers to ensure exemplary punishment.

Protesting the killing, journalists from various media outlets formed a human chain in front of Phulbaria Upazila Parishad Chhattar yesterday morning, organised by Phulbaria Press Club.