Tube well poisoning reported in Jashore

Panic spread at a village in Jashore's Jhikargacha after residents suspected that miscreants poisoned some of the tube wells in the area.

Locals of inBodhkhana village suspected that the poisoning incidents took place in the wee hours of today morning.

However, no incidents of poisoning were reported from the villages as people, as a precaution, refrained from using the tube wells, reports our Benapole correspondent quoting police and locals.

Locals suspect that the miscreants might have used pesticides to contaminate the tube wells which was stolen from a local shop last night.

Locals said the contaminated tube wells have been marked with red cloth. The water from the wells are slightly whitish in colour and bears a strong smell.

A number of tube wells -- in houses, schools and market places -- had the similar smell and colour, reports our correspondent citing villagers.

"We have so far received reports of poisoning in 5-6 houses, hotels, and tea stalls. Water mixed with white poison is coming out from those tube wells," Saifur Rahman Saif, a villagers, said.

Gadkhali Union Parishad Chairman Prince Ahmed said, "Those who did such a terrible act are not human beings. We are drawing the attention of the administration to bring them under law."

"We have informed the police. They visited the spots," he added.

Inspector (Investigation) of Jhikargacha Police Station Ibrahim Ali said, "Police went to the spot as soon as they heard about the alleged poisoning of tube wells at houses, hotels and tea shops in Bodhkhana village. An investigation is going on in this regard."

Police are trying to identify and arrest the culprits, he added.