'Trying to manipulate Abu Sayed's autopsy report': Students demand RMC principal's removal

The students of Rangpur Medical College Hospital today demanded immediate removal of its principal Mahfuzar Raman for his alleged involvement with the manipulation and pressure to issue the autopsy report of Abu Sayed with misleading information.

Abu Sayed died in police firing on July 16 during the quota reform movement.

The agitators vowed to continue their agitation until the demand is met, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Demanding the principal's removal, the students, officials and staffers brought out a procession at the campus around 11:00am. Later, around noon, they marched to the office of the principal and locked his door for nearly an hour.

Mahmudul Huq Sarkar, one of the agitating students, said Mahfuzar took a stance against the spirit of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement. He also tried hard to manipulate the autopsy report of Abu Sayed, teaming up with police and the BCL.

"Whoever takes a stance against the spirit of the students and the people of the country has no right to stay at the higher posts of RMCH," he said.

Mahfuzur Rahman denied the allegations against him.