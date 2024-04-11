Trucker's body found in Pabna orchard, woman picked up for questioning

A man was killed in a litchi orchard at Joyardah village in Pabna's Sadar upazila.

Police recovered body of Md Abdur Rouf, 50, a truck driver, from the orchard in the morning today, said Ataikula Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Md Mizanur Rahman, our Pabna correspondent reports.

Rouf was missing since last night, the OC said adding that the body bore injury marks on face, neck and other parts, evidence of being beaten.

He was probably beaten and then he might have been strangled to death, the OC added.

The body was sent to the Pabna General Hospital morgue for autopsy around noon.

A woman was picked up for interrogation, police said.