Trucker killed by muggers

A truck driver was killed and his helper injured when a group of muggers stabbed them on Dhaka-Tangail highway at Mirzapur bypass early yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Nazmul alias Azizul, 35, from Jatindra Narayan village in Fulbari upazila, Kurigram.

His helper Abu Taleb, 25, from the same area, was undergoing treatment at Mirzapur Kumudini Hospital.

Quoting Taleb, police said the driver of the Narayanganj-bound corn-laden truck from Bogura stopped the vehicle after they saw an object lying beside the highway.

Soon after he and his helper got down from the vehicle, a group of muggers surrounded them and snatched Tk 18,000 in cash and mobile phone sets from them.

At that time, the muggers stabbed them as they tried to run away.

Hearing their screams, a patrol police team rescued and rushed them to the Kumudini Hospital where driver Nazmul was declared dead, Mirzapur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rezaul Karim told The Daily Star.

The body was handed over to the family after completion of legal procedures, said the OC.

The injured helper filed a case with the police station in this regard, he added.