Truck torched in Khagrachhari: Injured helper dies at burn institute after 6 days

A truck helper succumbed to burn injuries today, six days after unidentified arsonists set his vehicle on fire in Guimara upazila of Khagrachari on November 26 during a blockade enforced by BNP.

Belal Hossain, 35, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 3:00pm, said Tariqul Islam, a resident doctor of the burn institute.

He was receiving treatment at the institute with 80 percent burns, the doctor added.

Belal's younger brother Abu Bakar Siddique said miscreants obstructed the truck in Hafchari area by placing logs on the night of November 26. They then set it on fire.

The truck was carrying rice for Taindong Government Food Warehouse in Matiranga from Chattogram.

Truck driver Ishaq Mia, 28, and helper Belal sustained burn injuries in the fire.

After the incident, they were initially taken to Manikchari upazila Health Complex from where they shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

The following day, Belal was brought to the burn institute in Dhaka as his condition deteriorated.