Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sat Nov 25, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 25, 2023 01:15 AM

Truck set on fire in Sitakunda

Representational image/Pixabay

Miscreants set a truck on fire on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila early yesterday.

The truck, owned by one Jamal Uddin Saodagar, was parked by the highway in front of a garage in Banur Bazar area, said OC Tofail Ahmed of Sitakunda Police Station. Unknown miscreants torched the truck around 5:00am, he added.

Locals managed to douse the blaze, he said.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident. Police were investigating the matter, the OC added.

