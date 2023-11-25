Truck set on fire in Sitakunda

Miscreants set a truck on fire on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila early yesterday.

The truck, owned by one Jamal Uddin Saodagar, was parked by the highway in front of a garage in Banur Bazar area, said OC Tofail Ahmed of Sitakunda Police Station. Unknown miscreants torched the truck around 5:00am, he added.

Locals managed to douse the blaze, he said.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident. Police were investigating the matter, the OC added.