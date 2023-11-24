Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri Nov 24, 2023 05:47 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 24, 2023 05:52 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Truck set on fire in Sitakunda

Star Digital Report
Fri Nov 24, 2023 05:47 PM Last update on: Fri Nov 24, 2023 05:52 PM

Miscreants set a truck on fire on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila early today.

The truck, owned by one Jamal Uddin Saodagar, was parked by the highway in front of a garage in Banur Bazar area last night, said Tofail Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Unknown miscreants torched the truck around 5:00am, he added.

Locals rushed to the spot and managed to douse the blaze, he said, adding that the vehicle was heavily damaged.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Police were investigating the matter, the OC added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধান গবেষক ও পাউবো পরিচালক ড. আনোয়ার জাহিদ ডেইলি স্টারকে বলেন, ‘এটি একটি উল্লেখযোগ্য অগ্রগতি। আমরা অনেক বড় একটি ডেটা সেট তৈরি করেছি, যার সাহায্যে এখন ভূগর্ভস্থ মিঠা পানির ব্যবহার এবং সংরক্ষণের জন্য উপযুক্ত একটি কৌশল তৈরি করা যাবে।’
|পানিসম্পদ

ভূগর্ভস্থ মিঠা পানি ব্যবহার-সংরক্ষণের কৌশল তৈরিতে অবদান রাখবে পাউবোর গবেষণা

আর্সেনিক, লবণাক্ততা, ম্যাঙ্গানিজ এবং আয়োডিন—এ সমস্ত রাসায়নিক-খনিজ পদার্থ বিভিন্ন অনুপাতে পানিতে মিশ্রিত হলে তা মানুষসহ অন্যান্য প্রাণী ও উদ্ভিদের জন্য প্রাণঘাতী হয়ে ওঠে। কিন্তু গুরুত্বপূর্ণ...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|সরকারি চাকরি

৪৫তম বিসিএস লিখিত পরীক্ষা স্থগিত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে