Truck set on fire in Sitakunda

Miscreants set a truck on fire on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila early today.

The truck, owned by one Jamal Uddin Saodagar, was parked by the highway in front of a garage in Banur Bazar area last night, said Tofail Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda Police Station.

Unknown miscreants torched the truck around 5:00am, he added.

Locals rushed to the spot and managed to douse the blaze, he said, adding that the vehicle was heavily damaged.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Police were investigating the matter, the OC added.