Truck helper hurt in petrol bomb attack in N'ganj

A truck helper suffered burns after miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the vehicle in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj last night.

The identity of the helper could not be known immediately.

The incident happened in Shinglabo area around 9:00pm, said Sheikh Billal Hossain, additional superintendent of police in Narayanganj.

The victim is receiving treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital, the police official told our Narayanganj correspondent.

The tiles loaded truck was heading to Sirajganj through Asian Highway (Dhaka by-pass road) from Meghnaghat area of Sonargaon upazila.

When it reached Shinglabo area, miscreants torched the truck by throwing petrol bombs, said the police official.

The truck driver managed to get down quickly but his helper suffered burn injuries, he said.