Truck driver shot in Dhaka's Amulia

A truck driver was shot and injured by unidentified assailants in Dhaka's Sabujbagh area early today.

Md Alam, 48, was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with a bullet wound in the right leg.

Truck owner Golam Faruk said the incident took place as they were filling land at Amulia area, with soil transported from Malibagh.

On their way, seven to eight unidentified men threw stones and bricks, breaking the windshield of the truck.

"Brandishing a firearm, they asked us to get down from the truck. We got down and started running for our lives," he said.

Faruk said the attackers chased Alam down and started beating him. At one stage, they shot at Alam's leg when he was lying on the ground.

"They also shot at me but I wasn't hit," he added.

Faruk said he did not know the reason behind the attack.

Quoting doctors, Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, said Alam was out of danger.