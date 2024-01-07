Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Natore
Sun Jan 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 01:07 AM

Crime & Justice

Truck driver, assistant killed in collision

Our Correspondent, Natore
Sun Jan 7, 2024 12:00 AM

A truck driver and his assistant died on the spot after the sand-laden vehicle rear-ended another such truck on the Natore-Dhaka Highway in ​​Baraigram upazila of Natore early yesterday.

The incident took place on the highway's Ahmedpur Karbala area around 6:30am, said Jhalmia Highway Police Station OC ANM Masud.

The deceased are truck driver Shahinur Rahman, 22, of Baripara village in Jhenaidah's Shailkupa upazila, and his assistant Jasim Uddin, 28, of the same upazila's Achintpur village.

Police seized the other truck and arrested its driver from the spot.

Legal action will be taken after an investigation, the OC added.

