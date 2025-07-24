Truck driver arrested over Natore road crash that killed eight people

Law enforcers last night arrested the truck driver in a case filed over the deaths of eight people, including seven members of a family, in a road crash in Natore yesterday morning.

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested the accused, Md Mohir Uddin, 27, from Bamondanga area of Natore using technology, said Md Ismail Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bonpara Highway Police Station.

Rab later handed him over to highway police.

Eight people were killed when a speeding truck rammed a Sirajganj-bound microbus in front of Tormuj Filling Station on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway in Boraigram upazila yesterday morning.

Md Nozrul Islam, on behalf of the victims' family, filed the case against the driver last night, the OC added. Legal action is underway.