Truck carrying plastic goods torched in Habiganj

Unidentified arsonists torched a truck transporting plastic goods in Habiganj today, on the second day of the two-day countrywide blockade called by BNP and its allies.

The attack occurred in Badai Bhangapul area of Habiganj Sadar upazila between this morning, fire service officials said. The flames were doused around 9:00am.

Abdus Sattar, the driver of the truck, said some people in a procession stopped the truck and set it on fire. Plastic products worth about Tk 4 lakh were destroyed.

Jahangir Alam, station officer of Habiganj Fire Service, said a fire engine went to the spot and doused the flames around 9:00am. As the truck contained plastic products, the fire spread quickly. The front part of the truck was burnt, he said.

Habiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ajay Chandra Dev said police visited the spot. The perpetrators fled after carrying out the attack, and efforts are on to identify and arrest them, he added.