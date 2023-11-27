Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 27, 2023 01:02 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 01:26 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Truck carrying plastic goods torched in Habiganj

Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 27, 2023 01:02 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 01:26 PM
Photo: Collected

Unidentified arsonists torched a truck transporting plastic goods in Habiganj today, on the second day of the two-day countrywide blockade called by BNP and its allies.

The attack occurred in Badai Bhangapul area of Habiganj Sadar upazila between this morning, fire service officials said. The flames were doused around 9:00am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Abdus Sattar, the driver of the truck, said some people in a procession stopped the truck and set it on fire. Plastic products worth about Tk 4 lakh were destroyed.

Jahangir Alam, station officer of Habiganj Fire Service, said a fire engine went to the spot and doused the flames around 9:00am. As the truck contained plastic products, the fire spread quickly. The front part of the truck was burnt, he said.

Habiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ajay Chandra Dev said police visited the spot. The perpetrators fled after carrying out the attack, and efforts are on to identify and arrest them, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

নির্বাচনে স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থীর অনুমতি দলের কৌশলগত সিদ্ধান্ত: ওবায়দুল কাদের

'সারা বাংলায় জনগণের নির্বাচনের পক্ষে যে উৎসাহ-উদ্দীপনা পরীলক্ষিত হচ্ছে, গতকাল মনোনয়নপত্র ঘোষণা পর সারাদেশে উপচেপড়া ঢল। বিচ্ছিন্ন বোমাবাজি, অগ্নিসন্ত্রাস এসব করে নির্বাচনের পক্ষে যে গণজোয়ার তা...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

থোক বরাদ্দ ব্যবহারে আরও কঠোর অবস্থানে সরকার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে