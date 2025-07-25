Triple murder in Rowmari: Murder case filed against 34, three arrested

A murder case has been filed over the killing of three of a family in yesterday’s clash over a land dispute in Rowmari upazila of Kurigram..The case was lodged by Shahjamal Mia, a relative of the victim, this morning against 34 named and 8 to 10 unidentified individuals, said Rowmari Polic

A murder case has been filed over the killing of three of a family in yesterday's clash over a land dispute in Rowmari upazila of Kurigram.

The case was lodged by Shahjamal Mia, a relative of the victim, this morning against 34 named and 8 to 10 unidentified individuals, said Rowmari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Lutfar Rahman.

Police have already arrested three suspects early today, added the OC without providing their identities.

Three people were killed and at least 20 others injured in a clash between two rival groups centring a land dispute at Bhundor Char in Rowmari upazila, Kurigram yesterday.

Nurul Amin, 40, Bulu Mia, 55, and Fulbabu Mia, 50, who reportedly belong to the same faction, died on the spot.

Around 12:30pm, a group led by one Shahjahan Mia tried to irrigate the land. Another group, led by Razu Mia, resisted the attempt, triggering the clash, said police and locals.

They used sticks and local weapons in the skirmish.

Ten injured were taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, while the rest to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex.

Talking to the reporters, the plaintiff, Shahjamal Mia, said, "We are the rightful owners and possessors of the land. Raju and his men area trying to seize it by force and had been threatening to kill us for days."

He alleged, "I filed a written complaint at the police station on July 19, but the police took no prompt action. If they had, my brothers and nephew would still be alive."

OC Lutfar Rahman said, "The complaint filed on July 19 was recorded as a general diary (GD). Following the investigation, we found the complaint valid and submitted a prosecution report to the court. We acted within the law."

He added, "We have arrested three of the accused. Drives are ongoing to arrest the others. For now, we are not disclosing the names of the arrested."