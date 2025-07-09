Triple murder in Muradnagar: Case transferred to DB

New investigating officer visits scene

The investigation of the brutal murder of a woman and her two children in Karai Bari village under Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla has been handed over to the Detective Branch last night.

Officer-in-Charge of Bangara Bazar Police Station Mafuzur Rahman confirmed the development to The Daily Star and said, "The case was transferred to the DB following the directive of the superintendent of police."

Last afternoon, the newly-appointed investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Nayan Kumar Chakraborty of Cumilla DB, visited the crime scene.

Superintendent of Police Mohammad Najir Ahmed Khan said, "The district police are treating the case with utmost importance. Those responsible for the murders will be arrested and brought under the law. To that end, the responsibility of the investigation was handed over to the DB on Monday. From the beginning, we have ensured that no innocent person is harassed based on witness statements and evidence."

Nayan Kumar Chakraborty yesterday said, "I was assigned to the case today. After receiving the charge, I visited the crime scene and toured the entire area. Most of the houses are still deserted."

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when a mob, allegedly led by local Union Parishad Chairman Shimul Billal and two UP members Bachchu Mia and Anu Mia, attacked the home of suspected drug dealer Rubi over a dispute linked to a mobile phone theft. Rubi, along with her daughter Taspiya Akhter Jonaki and son Rasel, were brutally beaten and hacked to death.

Another daughter, Ruma Akhter, 27, was critically injured.

Following the incident, Rukhsana's eldest daughter Rikta Akhter filed a case with the local police station on Friday night, naming 38 individuals and listing 20–25 unidentified others. Shimul Billal, chairman of Akubpur Union Parishad, was named as the prime accused.

So far, eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the murders.

The IO has applied for a seven-day remand for each of the eight arrested individuals to facilitate further information.

The application was submitted to the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Mominul Haque of Cumilla Cognisance Court No 11 yesterday afternoon.

Inspector Md Sadekur Rahman of the Cumilla Court Police said the remand hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday (today).