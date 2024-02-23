Trial of narcotics case against Pori Moni will run: HC

The High Court yesterday cleared the way for a lower court concerned to run the trial proceedings of a narcotics case against film actor Pori Moni.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam delivered the verdict after holding hearing on a rule that questioned the trial proceedings.

Assistant Attorney General Md Selim Azad said the HC disposed of the rule, saying the allegations brought against Pori Moni will be settled by the trial court on the basis of evidence and depositions from witnesses.

Meanwhile, Pori Moni's lawyer ZI Khan Panna told reporters that the trial court may have to frame fresh charges in the case as the HC has omitted the main allegation of possessing alcohol.

Details of the HC observations will be known when the full text of its verdict will be released.