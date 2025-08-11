Trial begins for Chankharpool killings in ICT-1

Witness testifies in tribunal over son’s death in crackdown

The trial of the second crimes against humanity case, over the killing of six people in Chankharpool during the July 2024 uprising began today at the International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1).

The court recorded the testimony of the prosecution's first witness, following an opening statement from Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam.

The witness, Shahariar Khan Polash, father of deceased Shahariar Khan Anas, told the tribunal that on August 5 last year, around 1:30pm, he was informed that his son had been taken to Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital after being shot by police.

Anas, along with others, had attempted to enter the Central Shaheed Minar when police opened fire, allegedly targeting him in an alley at Nawab Katara in Chankharpool.

He was declared dead upon arrival at Mitford Hospital.

Shahariar demanded capital punishment for the accused.

Those charged include former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman; then DMP joint commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty; former additional deputy commissioner Shah Alam Mohammad Akhtarul Islam; former assistant commissioner (Ramna zone) Mohammad Imrul; former inspector (operations) of Shahbagh Police Station Arshad Hossain; and constables Sujon, Imaz Hossain, and Nasirul Islam.

Arshad, Sujon, Imaz, and Nasirul, who are in custody, were present in the dock. The remaining accused are absconding.

After recording the testimony, the tribunal adjourned proceedings for half an hour.