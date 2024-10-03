Travel ban issued on Naimur Rahman Durjoy, wife over corruption allegations

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on former captain of the Bangladesh cricket team and ex-Awami League lawmaker from Manikganj-1, AM Naimur Rahman Durjoy, and his wife, Farhana Rahman, amid corruption allegations.

The order was issued by Judge Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court following an application from Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director Md Abul Hasnat, who heads the inquiry team investigating the couple.

According to the ACC's application, Durjoy is facing allegations of money laundering, project irregularities, and amassing substantial wealth domestically and abroad through illicit means. An investigation is currently underway looking into these charges.

The ACC said that a travel ban was necessary to prevent the couple from leaving the country, which could obstruct the investigation.

The court was informed that Durjoy had allegedly misappropriated government funds through corruption, abuse of power, recruitment irregularities, and acquiring wealth beyond his known income, both in his name and those of his family members.

In its application, the ACC expressed concern that the couple could flee the country at any moment, potentially jeopardising the investigation.

The judge also directed the ACC to forward the order to the Special Branch of Immigration Police for necessary action.