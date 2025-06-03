Travel ban issued on ex-minister Farhad, journalist Munni Saha, 19 others

The ACC is investigating allegations of "illegal" wealth accumulation and abuse of state power through corruption and irregularities

A Dhaka court has imposed travel bans on former public administration minister Farhad Hossain, former election commission secretary Md Helal Uddin Ahmed, senior journalist Munni Saha, and retired army officer Lt Gen Masud Uddin Chowdhury and 17 others amid ongoing corruption investigations.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court issued the order today after receiving six separate petitions from Anti-Corruption Commission officials who are conducting inquiries against them.

Those barred from travel also include Farhad's wife Syeda Monalisa; Munni's husband Kabir Hossain, brothers Tapan Kumar Saha and Pronab Kumar Saha Apu, and sister Apple Rani Saha; as well as officials of First Security Islami Bank PLC — Syed Waseque Md Ali, Md Zahirul Haque, Md Alamgir Hossain, Md Mostafa Khayer, Abdul Aziz and Md Masudur Rahman.

Former liberation war affairs minister ABM Tajul Islam, his wife Hasu Islam, son Dhanad Islam Dipta, daughters Farah Islam Prova and Shama Islam, and Awami League MP Shahin Chaklader from Jashore-6 were also named in the order.

"The ACC officials came to know from credible sources that they were attempting to flee the country. If they flee, an inquiry into the allegations brought against them might be hampered. So, orders are needed to prevent him from doing so," said the ACC in its application.

The court also directed the ACC to send copies of the orders to the additional inspector general of the Special Branch of police at Dhaka's Malibagh for the next course of action.