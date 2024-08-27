Travel ban issued against former DB chief Harun and his wife

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on Harun Or Rashid, former chief of detective branch (DB) of police, and his wife Shirin Akhter in connection with a corruption investigation against them.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Mohammad Joynal Abedin, who is also leading the investigation, submitted an application in this regard.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the petition on behalf of the ACC.

In the application, Jahangir said the couple was trying to flee the country. So, a travel ban was needed to prevent them from leaving.

The ACC informed the court that an investigation is currently underway into allegations that the former DB chief amassed huge amounts of money through illegal means during his tenure.

The judge sent a copy of the order sheet to the Special Superintendent of Police (immigration) of Special Branch for next course of action.