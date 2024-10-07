Crime & Justice
Court Correspondent
Mon Oct 7, 2024 02:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 02:22 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Travel ban on former lawmaker, NSI DG

Court Correspondent
Mon Oct 7, 2024 02:00 AM Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 02:22 AM
Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court yesterday issued travel ban on former Awami League minister Abdur Rahman, Maj Gen (retd) TM Jobaer, former director general of the National Security Intelligence (NSI), and his wife Fahamina Masud in connection with corruption allegations.

Judge (in-charge) Farzana Yeasmin of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the order.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The ACC applications state that inquiries are underway into the graft allegations against the three. Therefore, the travel bans are necessary to prevent them from leaving the country.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

ধোবাউড়া-হালুয়াঘাটে বন্যায় পানিবন্দী ৬০ হাজার পরিবার, উদ্ধারে সেনাবাহিনী

নেতাই নদীর বাঁধের বিভিন্ন স্থানে ভাঙন দেখা দেওয়ায় ময়মনসিংহের ধোবাউড়ায় বন্যা পরিস্থিতির অবনতি দেখা দিয়েছে।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক ভূমিমন্ত্রী নারায়ণ চন্দ্র চন্দ আটক

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে