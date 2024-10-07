Travel ban on former lawmaker, NSI DG

A Dhaka court yesterday issued travel ban on former Awami League minister Abdur Rahman, Maj Gen (retd) TM Jobaer, former director general of the National Security Intelligence (NSI), and his wife Fahamina Masud in connection with corruption allegations.

Judge (in-charge) Farzana Yeasmin of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the order.

The ACC applications state that inquiries are underway into the graft allegations against the three. Therefore, the travel bans are necessary to prevent them from leaving the country.