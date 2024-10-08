Travel ban on ex-AL MP Tanveer Imam, wife

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on former Awami League lawmaker Tanveer Imam and his wife Mahin Imam over corruption allegations.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission's Deputy Director Joynul Abedin submitted an application in this regard.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam moved the application before the court on behalf of the ACC.

The deputy director, in the application, said the couple had amassed a huge amount of money through corruption and abuse of power.

Investigation revealed that the couple might flee the country. This will make further investigations difficult for the commission. Thus, a travel ban is necessary, the letter added.

Copies of the orders were sent to the special superintendent of police (immigration) of Special Branch for the next course of action.