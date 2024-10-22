Travel ban on ex-AL MP Prince over corruption allegations

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on former Awami League lawmaker from Pabna-5 constituency Golam Faruk Khondaker Prince over the corruption allegations surfaced against him.

Judge (in charge) Mohammad Ibrahim Miah of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Fazlul Haque, who is the head of the enquiry team, submitted an application in this regard.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam moved the petition on behalf of the anti-body watchdog.

In the application, the ACC official said the former lawmaker amassed a huge amount of money through illegal means, corruption and abuse of power.

"The ACC official came to know from a reliable source that Prince might flee the court at any time. So, a travel ban is needed to prevent him from going abroad" said the ACC in the application.

The judge also ordered the ACC to send an order sheet to the special superintendent of police (immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action.

Earlier, the ACC launched an investigation into allegations of illegal wealth accumulation by Prince.

Prince is also accused of acquiring wealth illegally through misuse of power.

According to his election affidavit, Prince's assets increased dramatically during his three terms in parliament, from almost Tk 48 lakhs in 2008 to Tk 7.5 crore in 2023.

Prince reportedly holds Tk 3.6 crore in bank deposits, investments in shares worth Tk 4 lakhs, and savings certificates valued at Tk 3 crore.

Additionally, he has purchased buses, trucks, and other vehicles worth Tk 77 lakhs. He is also alleged to have significant properties abroad, sources said.