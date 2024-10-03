Travel ban on ex-AL MP Golap, 4 others

A Dhaka court yesterday issued travel bans on five individuals, including former Awami League lawmaker Abdus Sobhan Golap and current Rajuk Chief Engineer Ujjwal Mallick, in connection with corruption allegations.

The three others are former deputy governor Shitangshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury, his wife Suparna Sur Chowdhury, and their daughter Nandita Sur Chowdhury.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the orders.

The ACC said inquiries are underway into the graft allegations against the five and therefore, a travel ban is necessary to prevent them from leaving the country.