Travel ban on ex-AL minister Abdur Rahman, two others

A Dhaka court today issued separate travel bans on former Awami League minister Abdur Rahman, Major General TM Jobaer, former director general of the National Security Intelligence (NSI), and his wife Fahamina Masud, over corruption allegations.

Judge Farzana Yeasmin of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the orders after Anti-Corruption Commission submitted two separate applications, seeking their travel bans, Amir Hossain, an ACC official working in the court, told The Daily Star.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the petitions on behalf of the ACC, he said.

According to the ACC applications, inquiries are underway into the graft allegations against Abdur, Jobaer and Fahamina. Thus, the travel bans are needed to prevent them from leaving the country.

The judge sent copies of the orders to the special superintendent of police (immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action.