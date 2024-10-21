Travel ban on Bashundhara chairman, 7 family members

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on Bashundhara Group chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan Shah Alam and seven members of his family in connection with corruption allegations.

The family members include Shah Alam's wife Afroza Begum, his four sons -- Sadat Sobhan, Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Safiat Sobhan Sanvir and Safwan Sobhan, and Sadat's wife Sonia Ferdowshi Sobhan and Anvir's wife Sabrina Sobhan.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the order after the ACC officials submitted five applications, seeking their travel bans, an ACC official working in the court told The Daily Star.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the petition on behalf of the anti-graft watchdog, he said.

The ACC application that an inquiry is underway into the graft allegations surfaced against Shah Alam, Afroza, Sadat, Anvir, Sanvir, Safwan, Sonia and Sabrina. So, the travel ban is needed to prevent them from leaving the country.

The judge also sent a copy of the order to the special superintendent of police (immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action.

Today, the same court also issued separate travel bans former home minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, former state minister for labour and employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, former lawmaker Sadek Khan and his wife Ferdousi Khan, Anwarul Ashraf Khan and his wife Afroza Sultana; National Board of Revenue's former Matiur Rahman, his wife Layla Kaniz Lucky and son Ahmed Taufiqur Rahman Arnob, following the ACC petitions.