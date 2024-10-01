Travel ban against ex-Jatiya Party MP Shariful Islam Jinnah, ex-cabinet secretary Kabir Bin Anwar

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on former Jatiya Party lawmaker Shariful Islam Jinnah and former cabinet secretary Kabir Bin Anwar in connection with corruption investigations.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order following two separate applications submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigators.

The ACC is probing corruption allegations against both individuals.

ACC Assistant Director Nurul Islam, leading the inquiry into Shariful, stated in the application that Shariful allegedly amassed a significant amount of wealth through illegal means during his tenure.

The ACC had previously filed a case against Shariful on February 2, 2021, accusing him of submitting a false wealth statement of Tk 69 lakh and failing to account for Tk 1.6 crore in assets.

The application also said that Jinnah may attempt to flee the country, necessitating the travel ban to prevent his departure.

On the other hand, ACC Deputy Director Md Zakaria, heading the inquiry into Kabir Bin Anwar, submitted a separate application, also citing concerns that Kabir might flee the country, prompting the need for a travel ban.

The court has forwarded copies of the order to the special superintendent of police (Immigration) of the Special Branch for further action.