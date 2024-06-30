Transwoman found dead in Jashore

Police recovered the body of a transwoman who was murdered at her home in Jashore's Manirampur upazila on Friday night.

The deceased, identified as Poly, 30, of Khanpur village, had her throat slit, said police.

According to locals, Poly bought land and built a house in Khanpur. On Friday evening, she had come home and had not left the house for a while. When neighbours knocked on her door, they got no response, so they informed the police.

Police then broke into her house and found her dead around 11:00pm.

Her body was later sent to Jashore General Hospital for an autopsy.

ABM Mehdi Masud, officer-in-charge of Manirampur Police Station, said, "The victim was killed sometime between 8:00pm and 11:00pm. We suspect the killer was someone close to her. An investigation is underway."