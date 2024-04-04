Transcom group: Chairman, CEO among 3 bailed in four cases

A Dhaka court yesterday granted bail to three top executives of Transcom Group in four cases.

The top executives are Transcom Group Chairman Shahnaz Rahman, Chief Executive Officer Simeen Rahman, and Head of Transformation Zaraif Ayat Hossain.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed gave the order after the three surrendered before the court as per a Supreme Court directive and sought bail, said their lawyer Mohammad Shaheenoor Islam.

The bail will be in effect until police submit probe reports to the court in the four cases, he said.

The lawyers who represented the Transcom executives at yesterday's hearing include Abdur Rahman Howlader, president of Dhaka Bar Association; Mizanur Rahman Mamun, former president of Dhaka Bar Association; Mohammad Anwar Shahadat, general secretary of Dhaka Bar Association; and Chaitanya Chandra Halder, Mohammad Arshadur Rouf, Abdullah-Al-Mamun, and Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah.

In March, writ petitions were filed with the Supreme Court, seeking directives so that the three top executives could return to the country without facing any hindrance, harassment, arrest, and could surrender before the court.

The SC then directed the writ petitioners to surrender before the court concerned within 72 hours of their return to Bangladesh.

The top executives yesterday surrendered before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka hours after they returned to the country and sought bail.

On February 22, Simeen's younger sister Shahzreh Huq filed three cases with Gulshan Police Station accusing the chairman, CEO, and six other officials of Transcom Group of fraud and breach of trust with regard to the company's shares and properties.

Police then arrested five of the accused, who later got bail.

On March 22, Shahzreh also filed another case with Gulshan Police Station, accusing 11 people, including the three top executives.

The complaint mentioned that Shahzreh's brother Arshad Waliur Rahman was murdered.

Lawyers of the accused said Arshad died nine months ago.

The others accused in the case got bail earlier.

According to their lawyers, Shahnaz, Simeen, and Zaraif were abroad when thecases were filed.