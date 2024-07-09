Trans-boundary kidney transplant racket mastermind is Bangladeshi: Delhi police

The "mastermind" behind the kidney transplant racket busted in Delhi is a Bangladeshi national and both donors and receivers in the case were from Bangladesh, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police's Crime Branch Amit Goel said today.

He said seven persons, including an Indian doctor, have been arrested in connection with the racket. The mastermind of the racket is a Bangladeshi, he confirmed.

Goel said, "We have arrested a person named Russell who used to arrange the patients and donors and a female doctor involved in the transplant has also been arrested."

According to Goel, all the people in the racket are suspected of having links with Bangladesh, he said in a statement, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The arrested Indian doctor has been identified as Vijaya Kumari.

About the organ transplant racket which has been going on since 2019, Goel said, "They used to charge 25-30 lakh rupees for each transplant."

The doctor who has been arrested has links to two or three hospitals, according to Goel.

"Her role in this case was that she was facilitating organ transplants even when she was aware that the donor and receiver were not blood relations [as required by Indian law], making her part of the conspiracy," the DCP said.