Train set on fire at Tangail station, three compartments burnt

Three compartments were burnt as miscreants set fire to a commuter train parked at Gharinda Railway Station in Tangail early today.

The incident took place around 2:53am.

According to sources at the station, there were CCTV cameras at the railway station, but it could not capture the incident as the burnt compartments were out of its frame.

Gharinda Station Master Tariqul Islam said it could not be ascertained who set fire to the train.

Two compartments of the commuter train were completely burnt while another was damaged partially, he said.

Later, members of the Fire Services and Civil Defence reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

The torching incident happened at a time when the BNP's enforcing a 48-hour blockade since yesterday demanding the resignation of the government, an election-time neutral government and the release of BNP leaders.

It also comes amid escalating tension between the major political parties over the polls-time government, the Election Commission yesterday announced that the 12th general election will be on January 7.