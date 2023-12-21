Train Sabotage: Cops zero in on two unidentified young men

Cops examining passengers’ list

Charred interior of one of the three burnt carriages of Mohanganj Express. Officials say the fire that killed four people before daybreak was likely to be an act of arson as the BNP and several other parties enforced hartal yesterday. Photo: Amran Hossain

Moments before the fire was spotted in the coupling between the Ja and Jha carriages of Mohanganj Express on Tuesday morning, two youths were seen acting suspiciously.

Although a cold wind was blowing, the two were standing near the door of a carriage keeping it open. At one stage, a passenger asked them why they were standing there.

The youths said they were discussing something and that they would take their seats soon, a top official of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police told The Daily Star yesterday quoting a passenger.

He said they were talking with passengers and recording their statements.

"We are verifying the statements and trying to know from where the two youths boarded the train," he said.

Asked what materials were used to set fire to the train, he said they found the presence of phosphorus in the samples of burned materials.

"We suspect that some other chemicals were used as well. We may able to say clearly after having the chemical report," the official added.

Mahmudul Hasan, deputy commissioner of the Intelligence Analysis Division of the CTTC, said they were collecting details of the fire.

Around 4:55am on Tuesday, the train attendants of Mohanganj Express spotted the fire when it reached near Cantonment station on the way to Kamlapur.

After the fire was doused around 6:30am near Tejgaon station, firefighters recovered the bodies of four people, including a three-year-old boy, from one of the three burnt carriages of the train.

The victims are Nadira Akhter Poppy, 35, her son Yeasin, 3, Bashir Dhali, 60, and Khokon Mia, 34, an assistant operator of a textile factory in Narayanganj.

Law enforcers were yet to make any arrest in connection with the incident at the time of filling the report last night.

Khaled Mosharraf, a guard of the train, filed a case with Dhaka Railway Police Station on Tuesday night in this regard accusing unidentified people.

Anwar Hossain, superintendent of police of Dhaka Railway Police, told The Daily Star that they collected CCTV footage from nearby stations and areas and analysed those to detect any suspicious movements of people.

Members of the criminal gang, which was behind damaging 20-feet railway tracks in Gazipur on December 13, might be involved in Tuesday's arson attack, according to officials of DMP's Detective Branch.

Seven suspects were arrested on December 17 in connection with the Gazipur incident.

Arsonists set fire to the train to draw the attention of foreign nations, said Biplob Kumar Sarker, joint commissioner (operations) of DMP.

"The criminals who carried out the previous arson attacks are also involved in the train fire incident. We have already taken the necessary steps to identify the planner, mastermind and arsonists behind the sabotage. No arsonists will be spared," he told The Daily Star.