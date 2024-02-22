Train passenger stabbed dead at Mymensingh railway station

A train passenger was stabbed to death by muggers at Mymensingh Railway Station yesterday.

The victim was identified as Gopal Pal, 35, of Mohanganj upazila of Netrakona, reports our Mymensingh correspondent.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Jahangir Alam, officer-in-charge of Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mymensingh, said a Dhaka-bound Mahua Express train from Mohanganj reached Mymensingh Railway Station around 7:00pm.

After getting down from the train, Gopal went to a lonely place in the station area to respond to a natural call.

At this time, a snatcher tried to snatch away his mobile phone. Being failed, the snatcher stabbed him in his chest, injuring him critically.

Hearing the scrams, passengers nearby rushed to the spot and took him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) where the doctors declared him dead.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to MMCH morgue for autopsy, said the OC.

No case was lodged and none has been arrested as of filing this report around 11:45pm, added the police official.