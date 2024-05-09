Trafficking case: Milton Samadder sent to jail after remand

A Dhaka court today sent Milton Samadder, founder of Child and Old Age Care, to jail in a case filed over human trafficking.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farjana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury passed the order after investigation officer Sikdar Mohitul Alam, an inspector of the Detective Branch of police, produced him before it on completion of a four-day remand in the case, said court police.

On May 5, Milton was placed on the remand.

On the same day, he was produced before the court on completion of a three-day remand in a case filed over fraudulence.

On May 1, the detectives detained Milton from the capital's Mirpur following media reports on his alleged irregularities and crimes centring the care home.

The next day, DB sub-inspector Kamal Pasha filed the case with Mirpur Model Police Station against two people, including Milton, on charges of unauthorised burial and making fake death certificates.

Besides, two more cases were filed against him.

According to the case statement, a man named M Rakib claimed he took a two-year-old child from the street to Milton's shelter on September 6, 2020, and donated Tk 10,000.

"After nine months, I learned that the boy was sold and trafficked," Rakib claimed in the case statement.