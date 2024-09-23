Traffic rule violations: DMP filed 870 cases, imposed Tk 36 lakh fines yesterday

The traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) yesterday filed 870 cases and imposed fines of around Tk 36 lakh after conducting drives against traffic rule violators.

Jahangir Kabir, assistant commissioner (media) of DMP, said this in a media release today.

The traffic division realised Tk 8,62,550 of the imposed fines in cash.

Sixty-four vehicles were impounded, and 60 others were towed during the drives conducted in parts of the capital.