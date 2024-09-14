Traffic police stabbed in Dhaka

A policeman of Wari traffic division was injured in an attack by a miscreant while he was on duty at Janapath intersection of Jatrabari in Dhaka yesterday night.

After the incident around 9:00pm, his colleagues first took Ashraf Ali, 47, to Rajarbagh Police Line Hospital.

Later, he was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Sub-inspector Md Masud Alam of DMCH police outpost.

Quoting the injured policeman, SI Alam also said a youth stabbed Ashraf from behind and left the scene. He could not identify the assailant.

Faruk Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Jatrabari Police Station, said they are cooperating with the army to know more details of the incident.