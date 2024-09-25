Trader sued over ‘remarks on Quran, Yunus, Nahid’

A Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader yesterday sued a local trader in Chattogram on charges of making "derogatory remarks" about the Quran, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and ICT Adviser Nahid Islam on Facebook.

Saifuddin, a joint secretary of Fatikchhari JCD, filed the case against Moktar Hossain of Nanupur in the upazila under the Cyber Security Act at Chattogram Cyber Tribunal, court sources said.

Nasir Uddin Ahmad Khan, lawyer for Saifuddin, told journalists that the tribunal took cognisance of the charges and ordered the CID to investigate the matter.

According to the charges, Moktar posted a 7.37-minute video on August 15 on his Facebook wall, in which he made several derogatory remarks about religion. He also made derogatory comments targeting Yunus and Nahid.